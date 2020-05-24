CATHERINE MCGINLEY
MCGINLEY
CATHERINE (nee Brady)
On Thursday May 21, 2020 at the age of 87. Kay was the loving wife of the late Patrick J. McGinley and a resident of Fox Chase for over 50 years. Beloved mother of Patrick J. (Lisa), Maureen T. Dudek (David), Kathleen P., and Eileen M. Locher (Drew), and grand-mother of 5. Kay's family will celebrate a private Funeral Mass at the Church of St. John the Evangelist with the Internment in Holy Sepulchre Cem. There will be a memorial celebration of her life at a later date. Family Service by JOHN F. GIVNISH of Academy Rd. www.lifecelebration.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
