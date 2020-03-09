|
Of Belmont Hills, on March 7, 2020, age 84. Wife of the late Nick Pompizzi. Mother of Lisa Gaines (David) and Steve Pompizzi (Mary). Grandmother of Kaelin, Lucy, and Charlotte Gaines and Nicholas and Steven Pompizzi. Great Grandmother of Harrison and Weston. Sister of Gertrude Dooley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to Viewing Wednesday 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. at KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. and on Thursday at St. John the Baptist, 146 Rector St., 9:30 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Westminster Cem.
