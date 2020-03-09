The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
St. John the Baptist
146 Rector St.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist
146 Rector St.
View Map
CATHERINE POMPIZZI


1935 - 2020
CATHERINE POMPIZZI Notice
POMPIZZI
CATHERINE (nee Finnegan)
Of Belmont Hills, on March 7, 2020, age 84. Wife of the late Nick Pompizzi. Mother of Lisa Gaines (David) and Steve Pompizzi (Mary). Grandmother of Kaelin, Lucy, and Charlotte Gaines and Nicholas and Steven Pompizzi. Great Grandmother of Harrison and Weston. Sister of Gertrude Dooley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to Viewing Wednesday 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. at KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. and on Thursday at St. John the Baptist, 146 Rector St., 9:30 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Westminster Cem.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 9, 2020
