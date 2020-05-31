RICHARDSON
CATHERINE "CASS" (nee Reid)
86, on May 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Richardson. Mother of Diann Toner (Robert), Karen Toner (Michael) and the late Ronald Richardson. Grandmother of Denise, Robert, Lauren, Kevin, Michael, Daniel and Matthew; great grandmother of Ella, Kaden, Quinn, Liliana, and Kennedy. Cass is a longtime member of Rhawnhurst Presbyterian Church. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.