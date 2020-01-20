The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
For more information about
Catherine MULLEN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
9708 Frankford ave.
Philadelphia, IL
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
9708 Frankford ave.
Philadelphia, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St.Katherine of Siena Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine MULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine S. (Sugden) MULLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine S. (Sugden) MULLEN Notice
MULLEN
CATHERINE S. (nee Sugden)
On January 18, 2020, at the age of 70. Loving wife of Patrick J.; devoted mother of Mary Catherine and Patrick J. Catherine was a catholic school teacher at St. Katherine of Siena School and also the School District of Phila. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday eve 7-9 and also Friday from 8:30 - 9:30 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2004 Sproul Rd., Ste. 208, Broomall Pa. 19008. in her memory.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now