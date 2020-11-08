1/1
Catherine (Leonello) Suraci
November 5, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Giuseppe. Beloved mother of Joseph (Carmella) and the late Alessio Suraci. Nonna of Joseph A., Jr., Stephanie A., Giavana A., Nicole, and Alesia Suraci. Survived by her sisters and brothers in Italy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING TUESDAY, 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Paul, 9th and Christian Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. Expressions of Sympathy monti-ragofuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Viewing
09:00 AM
The Church of St. Paul
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Paul
