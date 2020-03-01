|
|
CARROLL
CATHERINE T. (nee Colleran)
87 yrs. old, peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020. Wife of the late James Carroll. Beloved mother of Eileen (Kevin) Mulderig, James Carroll and Maryanne (Mike) Tabley. Cherished grandmother of James, Scott, Nicholas, Patrick, Melissa and Meaghan. Great grandmother of Emory Rose; survived by nieces and nephews. Catherine enjoyed all the activities and spending time with her many friends at Gloria Dei. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing in Church Wednesday 10 to 11:15 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Catherine's name to St. Jude Childrens' Hosp., P.O. Box 3704, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38705.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH,INC. 215-482-8878
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020