The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
611 Knowles Ave.
Southampton, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
611 Knowles Ave.
Southampton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE CARROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE T. (Colleran) CARROLL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE T. (Colleran) CARROLL Notice
CARROLL
CATHERINE T. (nee Colleran)
87 yrs. old, peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020. Wife of the late James Carroll. Beloved mother of Eileen (Kevin) Mulderig, James Carroll and Maryanne (Mike) Tabley. Cherished grandmother of James, Scott, Nicholas, Patrick, Melissa and Meaghan. Great grandmother of Emory Rose; survived by nieces and nephews. Catherine enjoyed all the activities and spending time with her many friends at Gloria Dei. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing in Church Wednesday 10 to 11:15 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Catherine's name to St. Jude Childrens' Hosp., P.O. Box 3704, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38705.

CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH,INC. 215-482-8878

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now