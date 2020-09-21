1/
Catherine (nee MOOSBRUGGER) Verdon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 83, September 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Mother of Kenneth and Theresa Verdon. Mom-Mom of Andrew (Mikaela), Zachary, and McKenzie. Sister of Joe and Maryanne. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, 9-9:45 A.M. at St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 820 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal, PA 19046. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. www.burnsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved