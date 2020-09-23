September 21, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Paul C. Woodard. Beloved mother of the late Paul Woodard, Jr. Sister of Betty Amorose, and the late Joseph (Josie), Nicholas (Marge), John (Ann) Amorose, and Philomena (Rocco) Bariglio. Also survived by 6 nieces and 2 nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy monti-ragofuneralhome.com