STEFANSKI
CATHLEEN (nee Hilferty)
74, of Exton, PA on Dec. 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband Robert Stefanski, children, Cathleen Kenny (Brendan), Robert Stefanski (Shannon), Mary Beth Stefanski, and Steven Stefanski (Kathy); grandchildren, Maggie, Beth, Caitlin, SJ, Maura, Molly, Annie, Bobby, Colin, Kevin, and Ryan; and siblings, John Hilferty (Maureen), Christine Nash (Michael), Joan Geary (Joseph), and Daniel Hilferty (Joan).
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Fri. Jan. 3, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:45 A.M. at SS. Philip & James Church, 723 Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA; followed by her Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Interment Calvary Cem., West Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Cathy's name to the Abramson Cancer Center Development at www.PennMedicine.org/Abramson/Donate. Arr. by:
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 31, 2019