CECELIA ALLISON (Moyer) HINDS
Age 92, of Wynnewood, formerly of Catasauqua, PA. Beloved mother of Laurene (Gunther) and Rebecca (Denison), loving grandmother of 6 (Russell, Paul, Margaret, David, Allison and Jack) and great-grand-mother of 3 (Evelyn, Thomas and Nora Cecelia), passed away June 1, 2020 due to complications from a stroke after a long residence at Cathedral Village in the Andorra neighborhood of Philadelphia, where she had a warm relationship with caregivers. She is predeceased by her parents, her sister Vivian and brother Russell Moyer. Her radiant personality, warmth and incomparable skills as the family chef will be greatly missed by her family.
A graduate of Ellis College, a scholarship-based middle and high school in Newtown Square, PA., she attended Gettysburg College, graduating with a degree in English. She applied her love of language and communications in a diverse and rewarding business and entertainment career, working as a public relations professional in Philadelphia and New York City, including PepsiCo and the Scott Paper Company. In addition, she was the on-air host "Miss Janet" of the TV show "Romper Room" on WCAU-TV; and the host of the "Westchester Woman" radio interview show on WFAS in New York. A member of American Women in Radio and Television, Cece served on its board of directors, and on the Inter-national Foodservice Editorial Council. She loved to read, watch old movies and spent many days and nights caring for her grandchildren, much to their delight.
Due to the pandemic, Cece's life will be honored privately by her family. Her life will be celebrated publicly at a later date. A detailed obituary is available online at
www.brubakerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.
