October 10, 2020, Age 69, of Drexel Hill formerly of Los Angeles, CA. Predeceased by her son Anthony Michael. Beloved wife of Bob Romero; loving mother of Nick V. (Donna) and Marc T. (Sarah); grandmother of T.J. and Kelly, sister of Donna M. Massa and Kay Verdier. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Thursday 9:30 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment Private. Arrangements Ruffenach's



