Cecelia Ann (nee Massa) Romero
October 10, 2020, Age 69, of Drexel Hill formerly of Los Angeles, CA. Predeceased by her son Anthony Michael. Beloved wife of Bob Romero; loving mother of Nick V. (Donna) and Marc T. (Sarah); grandmother of T.J. and Kelly, sister of Donna M. Massa and Kay Verdier. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Thursday 9:30 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment Private. Arrangements Ruffenach's

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Dorothy Church
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Dorothy Church
Funeral services provided by
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 789-4448
