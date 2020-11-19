1/
Cecelia Banks
Age 95, died November 17, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. Ceil, or "Babe" to her friends and family, was a devoted wife to the late Irving "Sooky" Banks and loving mother to the late Robin and Scott Banks. She was a loyal friend, retaining strong relationships from as far back as childhood. Ceil is survived by her grandson Sean Banks, his wife Laura, and newly born great-grandson Sawyer, as well as her daughter-in-law Robin Katz Banks; nieces Shelley, Linda, Jordyn, Harriet; and nephews Eric and Danny. Her life motto was "Make today count." Ceil delighted in music, dancing, learning, and Peanut Chews. She was known for her infectious laugh and sparkling sense of humor. Family and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday, Nov. 22nd, at 12 Noon precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (Pine and Byberry Rds, Huntingdon Valley, PA). In lieu of flowers or food, donations can be made in her name to Jewish Federation (jewishphilly.org) or the Anti-Defamation League (adl.org). www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 19, 2020.
