On July 8, 2020, age 97 yrs., of Glenside. Beloved wife of the late Orlando "Orrie". Loving mother of Linda Connelly (Daniel) and Mary Jean Durrant (the late John). Also survived by 2 granddaughters Heather Matejik (Fran) and Kristin Puglia (Tim) and 3 great grandchildren Liam, Alexa and Colin. Funeral Mass Thurs., July 16th, 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, Pa 19038. Int Holy Sepulchre Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation at the Church Thursday after 10 A.M.

