CECILIA BLUM GOLDBERG
GOLDBERG
CECILIA BLUM
Born in Vienna, Austria in 1922, Cecilia was a Holocaust survivor who lived under Hitler before escaping with her family to Montevideo, Uruguay. Cecilia was a strong, smart business woman and loving mother, wife and friend to many. She was devoted to her family, Bridge, and all things European. Cecilia died May 25, 2020 in Voorhees NJ. Wife of the late Joseph Berger and the late Bernard Goldberg and mother of the late Alejandro "Alex" Berger. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Deenie (Alan) Ettenson, her grand-children Adrian (Arielle Silver) Berger-Ettenson and Hilary Ettenson, and her great grand-children, Ilana Berger-Ettenson and Leah Berger-Ettenson.
Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Thursday, May 28th at 11:30 A.M. on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Face-book Page. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Raab/Goodwin Holocaust Program at the Cherry Hill Katz Jewish Community Center. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.
