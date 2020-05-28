Or Copy this URL to Share

CASTORINA

CECILIA

87, of Overbrook on Feb. 10, 2020. She was a member of St. Callistus Parish. Preceded in death by her sisters Mary Pardini, Jane Hughes, Elizabeth, Theresa and brothers Samuel and Robert. Interment private.



