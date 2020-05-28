CASTORINA
CECILIA
87, of Overbrook on Feb. 10, 2020. She was a member of St. Callistus Parish. Preceded in death by her sisters Mary Pardini, Jane Hughes, Elizabeth, Theresa and brothers Samuel and Robert. Interment private.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.