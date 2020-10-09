October 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert I. Freeman. Devoted mother of Natalie (James) Beach. Grandmom of Stephen (Adrienne), Zachary (Chelsea), James, Jr., Kali, and Shannon. Great-grandmom of Lorenzo Robert. Sister of Leonilda (Joseph) Kenny. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Paul, 9th and Christian Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in Cecilia's memory to The American Lung Association
, 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Expressions of Sympathy monti-ragofuneralhome.com