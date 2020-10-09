1/1
Cecilia M (DiMeo) Freeman
October 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert I. Freeman. Devoted mother of Natalie (James) Beach. Grandmom of Stephen (Adrienne), Zachary (Chelsea), James, Jr., Kali, and Shannon. Great-grandmom of Lorenzo Robert. Sister of Leonilda (Joseph) Kenny. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Paul, 9th and Christian Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in Cecilia's memory to The American Lung Association, 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Expressions of Sympathy monti-ragofuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
