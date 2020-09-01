1/1
Cecilia (nee Mallace) Mercurio
Of Longport, Our


matriarch, left this earth peacefully on August 29, 2020 to be with her beloved late husband, Domenic, on their 67th wedding anniversary. Born and raised in South Phila., Cecilia was a longtime member of the South Philly Lions Club where she was one of the first female members as well. She worked at Century Seafoods and was a former resident of Haddon Heights. Beloved wife of the late, Domenic F. Lovingly survived by her two children, Sandi (Jack) Merryfield and Domenic (Valerie); her grandchildren, Jaclyn, Danielle (Kyle) and Christina (Matt); her great grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Gennica, Eloise and Grayson along with many special nieces and nephews. She was the last of 7 children to Domenic and Conchetta Mallace. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, EHT, NJ 08234.HEALEY FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
Sandi and Family,
As the days, weeks and months pass, may the memories which now bring a tear to your eyes bring a smile to your lips. Those we hold dear in our hearts and minds are never truly gone. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
The Caprice Family
Bonnie Caprice
Friend
September 1, 2020
Sandy and Family,
Our Deepest Sympathy extended to you and your family on the loss of your precious Mother. Prayers sent your way,
Sincerely,
Kurt and Mickie Scheifele
Michele Scheifele
Friend
