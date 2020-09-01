Of Longport, Our





matriarch, left this earth peacefully on August 29, 2020 to be with her beloved late husband, Domenic, on their 67th wedding anniversary. Born and raised in South Phila., Cecilia was a longtime member of the South Philly Lions Club where she was one of the first female members as well. She worked at Century Seafoods and was a former resident of Haddon Heights. Beloved wife of the late, Domenic F. Lovingly survived by her two children, Sandi (Jack) Merryfield and Domenic (Valerie); her grandchildren, Jaclyn, Danielle (Kyle) and Christina (Matt); her great grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Gennica, Eloise and Grayson along with many special nieces and nephews. She was the last of 7 children to Domenic and Conchetta Mallace. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, EHT, NJ 08234.HEALEY FUNERAL HOME



