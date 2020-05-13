ASSIRAN
CELIA (nee Davidson)
May 22, 1922 - May 7, 2020.
Devoted wife, mother, grand-mother, and great-grandmother, Celia Assiran (Davidson) of Bala Cynwyd, PA. passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at age 97. Celia is survived by children, Kenneth Assiran (Kristi) of Ardmore, PA and Judy Ellis (Henry) of Falmouth, MA; grandchildren Oliver Assiran (Kate), Kathryn Barnabei (Matthew), Emily Assiran (Rene), Daniel Assiran, Jason Ellis (Caitlyn), Jennifer Malone (Matthew), and Heather Ellis (Dennis). She is also survived by 8 great grand-children. For the safety and well-being of relatives, friends, and neighbors, burial will be held privately. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Celia's memory to The Macular Degeneration Association at www.Macularhope.org
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.