CELIA (Davidson) ASSIRAN
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CELIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ASSIRAN
CELIA (nee Davidson)
May 22, 1922 - May 7, 2020.
Devoted wife, mother, grand-mother, and great-grandmother, Celia Assiran (Davidson) of Bala Cynwyd, PA. passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at age 97. Celia is survived by children, Kenneth Assiran (Kristi) of Ardmore, PA and Judy Ellis (Henry) of Falmouth, MA; grandchildren Oliver Assiran (Kate), Kathryn Barnabei (Matthew), Emily Assiran (Rene), Daniel Assiran, Jason Ellis (Caitlyn), Jennifer Malone (Matthew), and Heather Ellis (Dennis). She is also survived by 8 great grand-children. For the safety and well-being of relatives, friends, and neighbors, burial will be held privately. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Celia's memory to The Macular Degeneration Association at www.Macularhope.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 13, 2020
Judy, I am sad I hear of the loss of your mom. She will live in your heart always with love and fond memories.
Susan Bumila Trautman
May 13, 2020
Ken my deepest condolences on the loss of your Mom.
Joe Braunschek
May 12, 2020
Sending my sincere sympathy, my hearts goes out to you currently of great sadness. Please know that God care about you, how you feel and invite you to let help you. Jeremiah 29:11,12
Neighbor
May 11, 2020
Sending love, thoughts and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time, May your mom memory be a blessing to you! Our deepest condolences.

George & Amy D.
May 11, 2020
To The Assiran Family we are so sorry for your loss, We have never meet your mother but she was such an accomplished women, and keep her love in your hearts.

The Bailey Group
Mark J Hashway
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved