CORNELIUS
CHALMERS E., III, M.D.
Died December 3, 2019 at age 81. A graduate of the Penn Charter School, Princeton Univ-ersity and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Dr. Cornelius interned at Temple University Hospital, completed his residency in the Department of Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania and served for two years in the United States Public Health Service at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, GA.
He wrote or co-authored 28 articles in leading national medical journals. His research contributed to the development of the pharmaceutical Retin A and he performed early clinical trials for this product which measurably improved the lives of people of all ages - both revolutionizing the treatment for acne and aging skin.
Dr. Cornelius joined the staff of Bryn Mawr Hospital in 1968 and practiced dermatology in the area for 45 years. Devoted to his patients and staff he offered warmth, wit and medical acumen to all, always dressed in suit and tie out of respect for them and his colleagues. He provided cost effective clinical solutions and delighted in identifying and treating rarely seen pathologies including, in one instance, a case of leprosy.
Known as "Chum" to his friends, he was a man of many interests. With a guide, he climbed The Great Pyramid of Giza in 1961. Later, he climbed Mt. Blanc, reached the Everest Base Camp and trekked at altitude on 4 continents. Along the way he responded to many requests for medical help in remote areas. He asserted that beyond antibiotics, soap was the most effective "medicine" for pre-venting infectious diseases and, invariably, he had distributed all his soap supplies by the end of every trip.
He was a photographer of note and a knowledgeable collector of art, stamps and antiquities. He was also an accomplished pianist. He was not a good driver, however, as he consider-ed stop signs "optional", did not use turn signals and was often too engaged in conversation with his passengers to focus on the road. His daughters counted the hours until they could drive themselves.
Chum proselytized the value of daily exercise to all who would listen, gleefully leading by example decked out in colorful running tights and t-shirts or, when swimming, speedos, wet-suits and bathing caps reminiscent of those his grandmother wore.
Chum treasured his friends and sustained decades-long relation-ships with people he met in grade school, university and medical school. Chum and groomsmen from his wedding in 1964 continued to support and enjoy their friendships to the very end of his life. His joyful laughter lifted spirits and he was counted on by many for entertainment, education, support and aid.
Chum cherished his wife Sandy and his daughters, Grace and Sara. Grace and Sara, in turn, modeled their lives to replicate all the good he exemplified.
Dr. Cornelius is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandy; daughters Grace Limaye (Ryan) and Sara Pilko (Michael); 4 grand-children and sisters, Molly Turman and Carol Romsloe.
A Memorial Service is being planned. Arrangements by
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 6, 2019