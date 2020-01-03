|
|
CLARKE
CHARLEEN PAULA
(nee Whelan)
Passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019 at age 76. Charleen was born and raised in the Kensington section of Phila. She graduated from Frankford HS in 1962. She was a talented seamstress and worked at a variety of places over the years. She worked last at St. Vincent's. Charleen was an avid painter, loved reading and helping others. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert and is survived by her children Jennifer (Brian), Ellen (Anton) and Robert (Caitlyn). as well as her loving grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster, 225 Newtown Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.
GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020