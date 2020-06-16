STEVENS





on June 5, 2020, age 64, of Lambertville, NJ, formerly of Buckingham, PA. Formerly assistant to Harold Cramer, Chairman of the Board of Graduate Health Systems in Philadelphia. Wife of David Stetson Stevens II; sister of Michael A. Valerio, Jr. and Victoria Ann Valerio and her partner Gina Ferazzi; stepmother of Ashley H. Stevens and Chelsey Fitch and her husband Bobby. Memorial services to be scheduled for a later date

(vhmfh.com)