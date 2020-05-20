BOLAND
CHARLENE N.
On May 15, 2020 age 74 yrs. of Hatboro. Sister of the late Thomas, Robert and Marion Kelly (the late James). Sister in law of Catherine Boland and Mary Boland. Also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, 36 grand nieces and nephews and 20 great grand nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at a later date.www.mayfuneralhome.com
CHARLENE N.
On May 15, 2020 age 74 yrs. of Hatboro. Sister of the late Thomas, Robert and Marion Kelly (the late James). Sister in law of Catherine Boland and Mary Boland. Also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, 36 grand nieces and nephews and 20 great grand nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at a later date.www.mayfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.