1/
CHARLES A. LOMBARDO SR.
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at his home October 21, 2020 at the age of 97. A retired union member of local 2011, a US Marine Corps Veteran purple heart recipient serving in Saipan, Tinian Islands and Iwo Jima. He is the husband of the late Florence (nee Rahley). Loving father of Susan Lauterborn (Larry), Charles J. Jr. (Charlotte), Carol McNasby , Anne O'Connell (Jim), Walter (Sharon), and Francis (Patricia). Pop to 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday 9 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Peter Church 1019 N. 5th St. (at Girard Ave.) Phila., PA, 19123 followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment is Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to the toys for tots would be appreciated. burnsfuneralnome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Peter Church
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
Patrick with Pop the day he left for Parris Island
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved