Passed away peacefully at his home October 21, 2020 at the age of 97. A retired union member of local 2011, a US Marine Corps Veteran purple heart recipient serving in Saipan, Tinian Islands and Iwo Jima. He is the husband of the late Florence (nee Rahley). Loving father of Susan Lauterborn (Larry), Charles J. Jr. (Charlotte), Carol McNasby , Anne O'Connell (Jim), Walter (Sharon), and Francis (Patricia). Pop to 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday 9 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Peter Church 1019 N. 5th St. (at Girard Ave.) Phila., PA, 19123 followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment is Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to the toys for tots would be appreciated. burnsfuneralnome.com