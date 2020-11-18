71, of Brigantine, NJ entered into rest on Saturday November 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a long bout with cancer. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Joseph C. "Goople" and Elizabeth P. (Dougherty) McCloskey. Charles was a graduate of Father Judge High School and College of Steubenville. He joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 1971 and served for over thirty-eight years retiring in 2010. He was assigned to the 22nd, 9th and 1st districts, Juvenile Aid Division, Morals Squad and the Narcotics Field Unit. He was decorated for valor in 2000. After retirement, Charles wrote two books; Tacony: Era of William H. Gatzmer and Philadelphia & Trenton Rail Road and Descriptive Inventory and Transcription of the Gordon, Saltar, Wharton Family Papers, 1723-1858. He served on the boards of three historical societies, Tacony, Dublin and Friends of Northeast. Charles was a huge Philadelphia Flyers fan and enjoyed watching the sunrise over Brigantine Beach. Charles will be missed and fondly remembered by his fiancé; Joanne T. Troutner, sons; Joseph P. (Heather) McCloskey, John P. Troutner, daughter; Jacqlyn T. Troutner, grandchildren; Declan J. and Killeen P. McCloskey and many close relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charles's Life Celebration Memorial on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 12 Noon at BECK-GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 7400 New Falls Road, Levittown, PA 19055. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 A.M. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made Tacony Historical Society, 4815-19 Longshore Avenue Rear, Philadelphia, PA 19135. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Charles please visit: www.beckgivnish.com
. Arrangements entrusted to BECK-GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 215-946-7600.