Charles Bosk
of Narberth, PA died of a sudden heart attack on August 30, 2020 at the age of 72. A proud graduate of Baltimore City College and Wesleyan University, he received his PhD from the University of Chicago. Professor of Sociology at the University of Pennsylvania for 44 years, he was admitted to the American Academy of Medicine in 2013 and was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2018. A talented teacher and pathbreaking scholar, Chuck was the author of three books, including the seminal "Forgive and Remember: the Management of Medical Failure." Even more important, he was a kind and generous friend and a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his brother Harry (Dana) of Baltimore, his wife Marjorie, his children Emily (Ethan) and Abigail Bosk and his beloved grandsons Milo and Finn Schoolman, five nieces and nephews, and countless friends who miss him already. In honor of Chuck, who was himself a first generation college student, the Bosks have established the Charles Bosk Memorial Scholarship Fund for a first generation college student from Baltimore City College at www.plumfund.com. Virtual Shiva services will be held on the evenings of Wed. Sept. 2, Thurs., Sept. 3, Sat., Sept. 5 and Sun., Sept. 6.www.westlaurelhill.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Shiva
Virtual Shiva service via www.westlaurelhill.com
SEP
6
Shiva
Virtual Shiva service via www.westlaurelhill.com
