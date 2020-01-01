|
|
BESWICK
CHARLES C., SR.
Of Gloucester City, NJ passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 76. Born in Camden, NJ Charles was a longtime South Jersey resident and retired Union Pressman. He was a dedicated member of the Gloucester City Post 3620 for many years. Charles was also a member of the Gloucester City Sportsmen Athletic Club, American Legion, and the Free and Accepted Masons.
He is survived by his previous spouses, Sara Beswick, Kathy Bagley; four loving children, Charles Beswick Jr. (Mary Ann), Janice Steeg, Michael Beswick (Chrissy), Nicole Beswick; eleven cherished grandchildren; twelve beloved great-grandchildren; two caring brothers; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Charles was predeceased by one brother and his loving companion, Mary.
A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2 - 6 P.M. at the Gloucester City Post 3620, 27 N. Burlington St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made in his memory to the .
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 1, 2020