Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
33 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
(856) 662-0813
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gloucester City VFW Post 3620
27 N. Burlington St
Gloucester City, NJ
CHARLES C. BESWICK Sr.

BESWICK
CHARLES C., SR.
Of Gloucester City, NJ passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 76. Born in Camden, NJ Charles was a longtime South Jersey resident and retired Union Pressman. He was a dedicated member of the Gloucester City Post 3620 for many years. Charles was also a member of the Gloucester City Sportsmen Athletic Club, American Legion, and the Free and Accepted Masons.
He is survived by his previous spouses, Sara Beswick, Kathy Bagley; four loving children, Charles Beswick Jr. (Mary Ann), Janice Steeg, Michael Beswick (Chrissy), Nicole Beswick; eleven cherished grandchildren; twelve beloved great-grandchildren; two caring brothers; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Charles was predeceased by one brother and his loving companion, Mary.
A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2 - 6 P.M. at the Gloucester City Post 3620, 27 N. Burlington St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made in his memory to the .

For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 1, 2020
