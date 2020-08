Rev. Adams will always be a part of the tapestry of my life. I will always remember his sweet gentle spirit and his beautiful smile. One of my greatest memories of Rev. Adams is a summer week (approximately 1970) during the convention session for the Pennsylvania Congress of Christian Education. The host church was White Rock Baptist Church located in West Philadelphia. It rained like cats and dogs every day of the convention. Rev. Adams faithfully picked me up at my home and drove me along with some additional delegates from the East Germantown area of Philadelphia to West Philly every day. He did not just pull up in front of the house and beep the horn. He would get out of the car in the pouring rain with umbrella in hand and escort each person into his car getting wet himself. He called his car "Noah's Ark". As he drove, the passengers along with Rev. Adams sang "Didn't it Rain" and "Row, Row, Row your boat". It was a wet, depressing, dreary weather week, but Rev. Adams brought the sunshine into his car and we joyously gathered in his auto sanctuary and fellowshipped as he drove to and from the all day event in the wet, wet hazardous weather. He was always on time arriving and always upbeat. He never complained. He never spoke a negative word. He was so patient with rude drivers. Rev. Adams displayed the spirit of Christ which was so powerful and impactful. Rev. Adams preached such a powerful message that week without preaching a word. He preached with his actions and his spirit. i learned so much from him during that week. Those daily rides were so much fun and I will always remember the spirit of Rev. Adams. His life spoke for him. There is nothing to add. Life well lived. Until we meet again.

I offer my condolences and prayers to Vanessa and Charles. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.

Audrey Greene

Friend