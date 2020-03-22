Home

REV. MSGR. CHARLES E. McGROARTY

Passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Holy Redeemer Hospital, at the age of 86.
Beloved son of the late Edward V. and Margaret M. (nee McBride) McGroarty. Devoted brother of the late Jane M. Eret, the late Edward V. McGroarty Jr., and the late William J. McGroarty. Also survived by his many nieces and nephews.
Msgr. McGroarty served as Director of the Family Life Bureau, Archdiocese of Phila. and was Pastor Emeritus of St. Matthew Church.
A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila. PA 19149 at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to The Friends of St. Matt's at the above address would be appreciated.


Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020
