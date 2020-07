MOOREOn July 19, 2020 passed away peacefully at the Southeastern Veterans Center, formerly of Wyndmoor, PA. He was a US Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Beloved son of the late Charles and Rosellen (nee: O'Donnell). Loving brother of Loretta Wendt, Roseanne (Terrence) Maher, and Philip Moore. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held at a later date.