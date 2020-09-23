1/
CHARLES ELMER MATHER III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 21, 2020, of East Falls. Beloved husband of Mary (nee MacGregor). Dear father of Charles E. IV (Elizabeth) and Dorothy Ix (Raymond). Loving grandfather of Charles and Eleanor Mather and Helen and Catharine Ix. He is also survived by his brother Victor Charles Mather II (Mimi), his sister Katie Scalamandre and several nephews. Charles was President of Mather & Co., an insurance firm. At one time he was the Honorary British Consul in Philadelphia. Charles served on many corporate boards and the boards of numerous cultural institutions. Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, PO Box 7646, Phila., PA 19130 or by visiting www.philamuseum.org. McILVAINE FUNERAL HOME 215-844-0211

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine Funeral Home
3711 Midvale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 844-0211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McIlvaine Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved