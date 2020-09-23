September 21, 2020, of East Falls. Beloved husband of Mary (nee MacGregor). Dear father of Charles E. IV (Elizabeth) and Dorothy Ix (Raymond). Loving grandfather of Charles and Eleanor Mather and Helen and Catharine Ix. He is also survived by his brother Victor Charles Mather II (Mimi), his sister Katie Scalamandre and several nephews. Charles was President of Mather & Co., an insurance firm. At one time he was the Honorary British Consul in Philadelphia. Charles served on many corporate boards and the boards of numerous cultural institutions. Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, PO Box 7646, Phila., PA 19130 or by visiting www.philamuseum.org
