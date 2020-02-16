|
February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of 51 years to Regina. Loving father of Charles Forba, Jr. and Charleen MacCain (Erik). Grandfather of Tyler, Abigail, Amber, Gauge, and Julius. Uncle of Dorothy Marie and Maryann. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday 9 AM at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave. Phila., PA 19125 followed by his Service 10 AM. Interment Chelten Hills Cemetery.
