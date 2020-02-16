Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
For more information about
CHARLES FORBA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES FORBA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES FORBA Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES FORBA Sr. Notice
FORBA
CHARLES SR.
February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of 51 years to Regina. Loving father of Charles Forba, Jr. and Charleen MacCain (Erik). Grandfather of Tyler, Abigail, Amber, Gauge, and Julius. Uncle of Dorothy Marie and Maryann. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday 9 AM at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave. Phila., PA 19125 followed by his Service 10 AM. Interment Chelten Hills Cemetery.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-634-6858

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -