BLUMSTEIN M.D.
CHARLES G.
March 1, 2020; of Blue Bell, PA; beloved husband of Judy (nee Wecht); loving father of Howard Blumstein (Wendy Slingerland), Debbie Bragg (RJ Reno) and Alyssa Fiederer (Lee); cherished grandfather of Emma, Sam, Kelsea, Binny, Michaela, Adena and Noach. Relatives and friends are invited to services, Tuesday, 11:00AM, JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS, 4737 Street Rd., Trevose, PA. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence, Tues., Wed., Thurs. and at the Fiederer res. Fri., Sat. eve. and Sun. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Blumstein Heart Failure Patient Care Fund, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 2, 2020