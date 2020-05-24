CHARLES G. SEIP Jr.
1942 - 2020
SEIP
CHARLES G. JR.
of Maple Shade passed away on May 21, 2020. Charlie was a Navy Veteran and retired after more than 30 years as an electrician at Drexel University. Husband of Lorraine Seip, (nee Young), father of Nancy (Timothy) McMenamin, Cheryl (Robert) McQuade, Christine Stucke, Deborah Weber, Jennifer Robinson (Jeffrey), and Dana (Hector) Rodriguez, brother of Mary Couples, and Joyce Hahn, grandfather of 12, great grandfather of 2, brother-in-law of Catherine Seip, husband of the late Carole Seip (nee Boucher), brother of the late William Seip. Funeral services will be private, with a life celebration held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lymphoma Research @Lymphoma.org

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
