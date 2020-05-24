I always wanted a painting done by Uncle Charles. It was my dream since I was young. My dad always said good luck with that. He never gives them to anyone. I was relentless, everytime I saw him I would ask again for one. My dad would laugh and Uncle Charles would just grin . I will never forget the day I received my painting, we were sitting around talking and Uncle Charles said something to my dad and then said Ann would you please go get that package from the back seat of my car for your dad. When I saw the package I knew it was a painting, when I saw my name on it the tears started. To this day it is one of my most cherish possessions. I'm so thankful that I was blessed to have such an amazing uncle, we may have lived hours away from each other , may not have seen each other much .... but in my heart we were always together. Prayers for all of the family

Ann Marie

Family