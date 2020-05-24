CHARLES G. SEIP Jr.
1942 - 2020
SEIP
CHARLES G. JR.
of Maple Shade passed away on May 21, 2020. Charlie was a Navy Veteran and retired after more than 30 years as an electrician at Drexel University. Husband of Lorraine Seip, (nee Young), father of Nancy (Timothy) McMenamin, Cheryl (Robert) McQuade, Christine Stucke, Deborah Weber, Jennifer Robinson (Jeffrey), and Dana (Hector) Rodriguez, brother of Mary Couples, and Joyce Hahn, grandfather of 12, great grandfather of 2, brother-in-law of Catherine Seip, husband of the late Carole Seip (nee Boucher), brother of the late William Seip. Funeral services will be private, with a life celebration held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lymphoma Research @Lymphoma.org

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
I always wanted a painting done by Uncle Charles. It was my dream since I was young. My dad always said good luck with that. He never gives them to anyone. I was relentless, everytime I saw him I would ask again for one. My dad would laugh and Uncle Charles would just grin . I will never forget the day I received my painting, we were sitting around talking and Uncle Charles said something to my dad and then said Ann would you please go get that package from the back seat of my car for your dad. When I saw the package I knew it was a painting, when I saw my name on it the tears started. To this day it is one of my most cherish possessions. I'm so thankful that I was blessed to have such an amazing uncle, we may have lived hours away from each other , may not have seen each other much .... but in my heart we were always together. Prayers for all of the family
Ann Marie
Family
May 23, 2020
Charlies Angels d
Daughter
May 23, 2020
Sweethearts d Forever and always
Daughter
May 23, 2020
Cha - Cha taking his turkey for a motorcycle ride
Daughter
May 23, 2020
Pop-pop ( Cha-Cha) loved being with all of the grandchildren and great grandchildren
Daughter
May 22, 2020
Baseball buds
Brayden loved Pop pop cheering at his games.
May 22, 2020
Pop pop showing Gavin how to clean a fish
Fishing buddies
May 22, 2020
Where do I begin with Danas Dad? I have such fond memories of visiting Dana and him trying to wrap his head around having a bunch of teenage girls running through his house. He always made you laugh. He literally was the original King of Dad Jokes!! My best memory was the summer trip to Waybesboro and Niagra Falls! He always made you a part of the family, driving us places, hanging out. He was one of the best! May God hold him tight and hopefully the angels will enjoy his funny ways like me and so many other people.

My prayers to Dana and her family. Hoping for peace in this terrible time.
Lynne Brooks
Friend
May 22, 2020
I only met Charlie a few times, but I knew he was a good guy and a straight shooter. He was about to do an extensive electrical job on my house but an injury at work prevented him from doing so. I saw him rarely after that, but when I did he was always pleasant ad sociable.We could use more men like him. RIP, Charlie.


Chris Evans
Acquaintance
May 22, 2020
Such a great person! Great grandfather! He did so much with my kids. Memories that they will never forget. Gavin will continue to fish with him always in his mind. Brayden will continue to play baseball always expecting him to be there cheering for him. We will miss going to see all of the superhero movies together. I will miss him busting my chops over Wonder Woman (inside joke).
I do have a funny story. At a family reunion one summer in Knoebles, we were all having some drinks by the pool. He excuses himself to use the bathroom. He's gone for 45 minutes. He finally comes back and we ask "Where were you!" He says, I fell in the bathtub. I laugh and he says "just give another beer." I never had a beer with my own father but having one with him made me feel like he was my dad. Here's one for you. We love you.
Hector Rodriguez
Son
May 22, 2020
Very sad news....our thoughts and prayers go out for all of his family.
May he rest in peace.....and be carried in the heart.
Shawn Conaway
Family
May 22, 2020
Im so glad i had the pleasure of knowing Charlie. Im keeping all of you in my prayers. May you all find peace in his memories.
Love Lynn and Wayne
Lynn Hackius
Friend
