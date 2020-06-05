CHARLES GARY SOLIN
SOLIN
CHARLES GARY
On May 31, 2020, known to family and friends as Gary. Remembered for his limitless creativity, humor and love, he was born in Philadelphia and called New York City home for six decades. He is survived by his beloved wife, Victoria (nee Spragg), his loving daughters, Claudia Solin Pavey and Sara Solin Martinez, his cherished brother, Arthur Solin, and his dear cousin, Arthur Simpson. Services will be private, but a future ceremony will be planned to honor his life.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
