August 23, 2020





Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving husband of 57years of the late Rena. Beloved father of Samuel Glantzow, Phyllis (Ray) Granados and Carole (Norman) Zboray. Beloved grandfather of John and Daniel. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Thurs. beginning 12:00 Noon at Mt. Sharon Cem. (Sec. N), Springfield, PA.



