FULLERTON
CHARLES H. JR.
on April 16, 2020, of Glendora. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Weber) for 69 years. Devoted father of Regina, Brian, David (Liz) and John (Gina). Loving grandfather of Stephanie Tadzynski, Lily and Jack Fullerton. Dear brother of the late Patricia Wells. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Fullerton proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a parishioner of Holy Child Parish and a former Boy Scout Leader in Glendora. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private burial will take place at Harleigh Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Fullerton's memory to Holy Child Parish, 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 18, 2020