SCHLERNITZAUERPassed away peacefully on June 14, 2020. He was 88. Charles was born in Philadelphia to Catherine (nee Spect) and Joseph Schlernitzauer. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Eileen; children, Eileen Smyth, Cathy Drelick (Richard), John (Macie), Joseph (Rosemary); 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Charles is preceded in death by his son Charles.Charles served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He also worked as a Philadelphia police officer for 37 years before retiring.Charles' family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced and masks will be required.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles' name to the Pennsylvania SPCA 350 E Erie Ave, Phila., PA 19134.Condolences may be made to the Schlernitzauer family by visiting

