WHITACREOn April 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Brucker). Devoted father of Charles W., Erik H. (Mary) and Tammy E. (Brian Patterson). Loving son of Charles F. and Dorothy. Dear Pop-Pop of Brittany, C.J., Emma and Ben. Great Pop-Pop of Oliver and Concetta. Relatives and friends may pay their respects to the family Friday 10 A.M., St. James Lutheran Church, 5185 Castor Ave., Phila. PA 19124 followed by Service 11 A.M. Int. Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to St. James Lutheran Church Memorial Fund would be appreciated.