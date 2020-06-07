IANNECE
CHARLES "CHARLIE WHITE"
June 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Cirino). Devoted father of Charles (Terrylyn) and Vincent Iannece. Grandfather of Ali Iannece. Brother of Lorraine Iannece and the late Anna Amorose and Joe "White" Iannece. Viewing, mass and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in Charlie's Memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.