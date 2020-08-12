CARVIN





On August 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna L. Carvin ( Beckman ) and the late Janice E. Carvin (Machamer). Devoted father of Shawn Carvin (Lisa), Terri-Ann Gonzalez (Samuel), Garry Carvin (Suzanne) and Jessica Carvin. Loving son of the late Charles J. Carvin and the late Ora Agnes Carvin. Brother of Margaret DeLuca and the late Gary Carvin. Sadly missed by 2 generations of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Charles attended Visitation Elementary School and graduated from North Catholic High School. Charles worked as a pressman for the majority of his working career starting at age 17.Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial gathering on Thursday beginning at 9:30 A.M., followed by Prayers and Words of Remembrance at 11:30 A.M. inFurther arrangements will be private. Please be advised that masks must be worn and social distancing observed.