1/1
CHARLES J. CARVIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARVIN
CHARLES J.


On August 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna L. Carvin ( Beckman ) and the late Janice E. Carvin (Machamer). Devoted father of Shawn Carvin (Lisa), Terri-Ann Gonzalez (Samuel), Garry Carvin (Suzanne) and Jessica Carvin. Loving son of the late Charles J. Carvin and the late Ora Agnes Carvin. Brother of Margaret DeLuca and the late Gary Carvin. Sadly missed by 2 generations of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Charles attended Visitation Elementary School and graduated from North Catholic High School. Charles worked as a pressman for the majority of his working career starting at age 17.
Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial gathering on Thursday beginning at 9:30 A.M., followed by Prayers and Words of Remembrance at 11:30 A.M. in THE HUBERT M. McBRIDE FUNERAL HOME, 2357 East Cumberland Street, Phila., PA 19125. Further arrangements will be private. Please be advised that masks must be worn and social distancing observed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Memorial Gathering
09:30 AM
Hubert M. McBride Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Service
11:30 AM
Hubert M. McBride Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hubert M. McBride Funeral Home
2357 E Cumberland St
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 426-8989
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hubert M. McBride Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved