Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galzerano Funeral Home - Philadelphia
9304 Old Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19115
215-698-7545
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Galzerano Funeral Home - Philadelphia
9304 Old Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19115
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Galzerano Funeral Home - Philadelphia
9304 Old Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES MASHURA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES J. MASHURA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES J. MASHURA Notice
MASHURA
CHARLES J.
Age 90, on February 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Lucy (nee Caravelli); loving father of Steven C. (Lynn), James G., and Linda Gargani (Adam); dear Pop-Pop of Tara, Adam, Alexa, Jackie, and Andrew; dear brother of Doris Crutchley. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday morning from 10 to 11 A.M., GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (below Welsh Road.). Funeral Services 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to .

www.galzeranofh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -