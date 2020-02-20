|
|
MASHURA
CHARLES J.
Age 90, on February 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Lucy (nee Caravelli); loving father of Steven C. (Lynn), James G., and Linda Gargani (Adam); dear Pop-Pop of Tara, Adam, Alexa, Jackie, and Andrew; dear brother of Doris Crutchley. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday morning from 10 to 11 A.M., GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (below Welsh Road.). Funeral Services 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to .
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020