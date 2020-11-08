Professor Emeritus of Mathematics at Drexel Univ., died on October 12, 2020, a COVID-19 casualty. He is missed by his loving wife, Margaret, his family and his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fanny Hansen Mode and Charles Karl Mode, his sister Helen, his brother Roy and his first wife, Eleanore. He is survived by his second wife, Margaret Leonard Mode, his daughter, Martha Lisa, his son-in-law Alex Flinsch and his grandchildren Erik, Elisabeth and William. Charles was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on December 29, 1927. In 1946, when he graduated from High School in Steele, North Dakota, a small city of about 700 people, an academic career was beyond his imagination so he enlisted in the Army. Having excelled in music in school, he wanted to serve in a military band. After graduating from Air Force Band School, he was sent to Hawaii to be a snare drummer in the 7th Air Force Band at Hickam Field. Honorably Discharged in 1948, he enrolled in the School of Agriculture at North Dakota State University, studying genetics and plant breeding. In 1952, he earned a BS degree with Honors. An excellent student, his professors advised him to continue to graduate school. He followed this advice. He entered Kansas State University, again he excelled academically. August 1954, he earned an MS degree in genetics and plant breeding. He was again advised to continue his studies. He accepted an offer from the University of California at Davis where he continued his specialization. He was awarded a Ph.D. degree, founding an academic career that spanned more than 40 years. He taught and did research first at Montana State University, where he transitioned from plant geneticist to mathematician, then at State University of New York at Buffalo, and ultimately at Drexel University. His scientific publications include over 130 papers and five significant books. He is internationally known for his work in stochastic processes. Among mathematicians and statisticians he is known for his work on branching processes and their applications in various fields of science. Among scientists he was known for his work in quantitative genetics, stochastic models of human reproduction, and for the quantification of mutation in genetics and evolution. Gratitude for the guidance given by his professors at North Dakota State, Charles endowed a Professorship there. The "Dr. Charles J. Mode Professor of Genomics". Charles and his wife Margaret traveled to Fargo, North Dakota. They attended the inauguration of the Professorship on May 9, 2019. Charles stated that it was a moving ceremony. Robert Brueggeman PhD, a talented young professor and an expert in the field, was named the first Dr. Charles J. Mode Professor of Genomics. At his inauguration, Dr. Brueggeman noted "Dr. Mode's endowment will empower North Dakota State to help fill important knowledge gaps in agricultural research. His vision and support will have a lasting impact on genomics research at NDSU and beyond." The description of the award ceremony on the university's website notes that "Mode's leading research can be found in his books and more than 130 other publications that have advanced what we know today about AIDS, other infectious diseases, genetics, and research methods in biology and medicine." Dr. Mode's work is today aiding those studying the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and who are working towards its cure and prevention. Interment of cremains in Burlington, Iowa at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to WHYY.org
.