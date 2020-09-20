1/1
CHARLES J. "CHARLIE" OSBORNE
On September 12, 2020, of Erdenheim, PA. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jennifer Quinn. Brother of Janet Paull, Susan, Jim, Patricia Heenan, Robert, and the late John. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie was born and raised in Germantown. He attended St. Madeleine Sophie School and Cardinal Dougherty High School. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Montgomery County S.P.C.A., 19 E. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428. John F. Murray F.H., Flourtown www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
