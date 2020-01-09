Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES SCHILLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES J. "CHICK" SCHILLING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES J. "CHICK" SCHILLING Notice
SCHILLING
CHARLES J. "CHICK"
Age 91, passed away on Mon., January 6, 2020. A Korean veteran who made everyone laugh, Charles was a member of, and volunteered with, several organizations. Survived by 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; predeceased by wife June (nee Baumann, 2012). Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 A.M. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. John of God RC Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N. Cape May, NJ; Viewing from 9:30 -11 A.M. Interment at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Condolences:
www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -