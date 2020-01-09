|
SCHILLING
CHARLES J. "CHICK"
Age 91, passed away on Mon., January 6, 2020. A Korean veteran who made everyone laugh, Charles was a member of, and volunteered with, several organizations. Survived by 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; predeceased by wife June (nee Baumann, 2012). Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 A.M. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. John of God RC Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N. Cape May, NJ; Viewing from 9:30 -11 A.M. Interment at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Condolences:
www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020