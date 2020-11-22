1/
CHARLES J. "BUD" TOPLEY
1928 - 2020
November 19, 2020 age 91. Bud was a proud member of the United States Army serving in Italy 1946-1947 and also a proud member of IUOE Local 542 for over 60 years. Longtime resident of Resurrection of Our Lord Parish and member of Resurrection Seniors. Bud enjoyed time with family especially his grandchildren and summer vacations in Sea Isle City. Beloved husband of 63 years to Anne (nee Kilkenny) Topley. Devoted father of Bud J. Topley, Jr. (Kelly), Terri Bruestle (David), Denise Bucher (Terence), Mary Adkins (Scott), Stephen Topley and Matthew Topley (Tricia). Brother of Barbara Steinmetz, Patricia Pomager, William "Butch" Topley and the late Peg Herb, Robert Topley, George Topley and granddad of the late Jake Topley. Bud is also survived by his 21 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to VIEWING Tuesday, November 24th 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Resurrection of Our Lord Church 2000 Shelmire Avenue followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Bensalem, PA In lieu of flowers, donations to https://blocs.org/ in Bud's name would be appreciated. Attendees must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and refrain from physical contact. Arrangements by: VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.viscontofuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Resurrection of Our Lord Church
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Resurrection of Our Lord Church
Funeral services provided by
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc - Philadelphia
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 637-8184
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Terri Bruestle
Daughter
November 21, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to Mrs. Topley and all the Topley children . What a fantastic life a man of faith and family . Six fantastic children and numerous beautiful grandchildren. What a legacy !! A rich and blessed life ...A lot of years have gone by since I stole your meatloaf sandwich... #RIP
James Reidy
Friend
November 21, 2020
James Reidy
Friend
