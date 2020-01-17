Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES TRAMO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES J. TRAMO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES J. TRAMO Notice
TRAMO
CHARLES J.
Of Washington Twp. NJ, age 77, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. Charles is survived by his beloved daughter, Lynlee (Carlo) Salvatore of Washington Twp. and was recently predeceased by his wife Elaine. Charles is also survived by his brother, Richard (Linda); grand-children Elaina and Carlo along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charles loved his family, loved to golf and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles football fan attending games with his daughter Lynlee. Charles was a retired Vice President for the Philadelphia Daily News.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, January 20, from 10 to 11 A.M., followed by a Mass at 11 A.M. at the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Road, Sewell, NJ 08080.
Services under the direction of

THE FUNERAL MANOR
of Gloucester Twp., NJ

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -