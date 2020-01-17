|
|
TRAMO
CHARLES J.
Of Washington Twp. NJ, age 77, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. Charles is survived by his beloved daughter, Lynlee (Carlo) Salvatore of Washington Twp. and was recently predeceased by his wife Elaine. Charles is also survived by his brother, Richard (Linda); grand-children Elaina and Carlo along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charles loved his family, loved to golf and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles football fan attending games with his daughter Lynlee. Charles was a retired Vice President for the Philadelphia Daily News.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, January 20, from 10 to 11 A.M., followed by a Mass at 11 A.M. at the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Road, Sewell, NJ 08080.
Services under the direction of
THE FUNERAL MANOR
of Gloucester Twp., NJ
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020