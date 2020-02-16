Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES DeMARCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES M. DeMARCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES M. DeMARCO Notice
DeMARCO
CHARLES M.


Age 89, passed away peacefully in the company of his family on Dec. 15th, 2019. Beloved son of the late Katina and the late Paolo DeMarco and devoted husband of the late Jo-Ellen Mackin DeMarco (nee Outerbridge). Loving father of Paul (Jill) and EmilyDeMarco and Barbara Chapman (William), grandfather of Noelle and Gina DeMarco; stepfather to Patrick and Kevin Mackin (Cathy), Suzanne Shafritz (Dr. Randy Shafritz); step-grandad to Allison, Dean and Skyler Shafritz and Matthew Mackin. Charles was deeply loved for his devotion to family and friends, sense of wonder, humor and lifelong delight in learning. A memorial service in Phila. area will take place in early summer, when family and friends can all attend. Contributions can be made to a .

PhillyFunerals.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -