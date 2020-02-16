|
DeMARCO
CHARLES M.
Age 89, passed away peacefully in the company of his family on Dec. 15th, 2019. Beloved son of the late Katina and the late Paolo DeMarco and devoted husband of the late Jo-Ellen Mackin DeMarco (nee Outerbridge). Loving father of Paul (Jill) and EmilyDeMarco and Barbara Chapman (William), grandfather of Noelle and Gina DeMarco; stepfather to Patrick and Kevin Mackin (Cathy), Suzanne Shafritz (Dr. Randy Shafritz); step-grandad to Allison, Dean and Skyler Shafritz and Matthew Mackin. Charles was deeply loved for his devotion to family and friends, sense of wonder, humor and lifelong delight in learning. A memorial service in Phila. area will take place in early summer, when family and friends can all attend. Contributions can be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020