CHARLES M. HARRON Jr.
HARRON
CHARLES M. JR.
on May 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Marjorie (McNevin), loving father of Charles M. III, Brigid Harron, and Mary Patricia Lavin. Grandfather of 5, brother of James Harron. Due to the current health crisis and restrictions a small family funeral will take place. Donations in Charlie's name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, would be appreciated by his family.



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
